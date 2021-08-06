AMN Healthcare Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,624 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,271% compared to the average volume of 195 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AMN opened at $106.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

