Amgen Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.