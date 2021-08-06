Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $975,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

