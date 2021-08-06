AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

NYSE ABC opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

