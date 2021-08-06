Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Federated Hermes worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,657,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 273,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 122.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 200,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI opened at $31.85 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.