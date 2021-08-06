Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 4,196 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

JKL stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $177.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

