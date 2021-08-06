Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 4,196 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,691,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000.

Shares of JKL stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $177.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

