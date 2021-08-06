Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. 1,852,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -774.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

