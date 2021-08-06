American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

AWK traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $178.98. 8,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

