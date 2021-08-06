American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 22,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 32.4% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.76. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

