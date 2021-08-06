American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson Sells 6,500 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $91.48 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 210,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

