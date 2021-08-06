American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of HOT.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$4.74.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

