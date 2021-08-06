American Electric Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 16,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 782% compared to the average daily volume of 1,899 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $89.88. 135,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,792. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

