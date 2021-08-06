American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 710.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.