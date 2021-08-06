American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AAT stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 42.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
