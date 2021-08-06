American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 42.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

