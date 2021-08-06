America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $394.56 million, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

