Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $73.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $82,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

