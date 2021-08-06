AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.54 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $43.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $627.96. 84,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,937. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $331.07 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $571.96.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

