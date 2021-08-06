Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.370-$6.490 EPS.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $195.28 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.09.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

