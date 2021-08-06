Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DOX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

