AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

AMCX stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 17,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,098. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.