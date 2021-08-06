Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $116.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.63. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.