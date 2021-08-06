Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.