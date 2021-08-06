Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.99. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,602. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

