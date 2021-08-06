Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 190.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.48. 23,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,359. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.65. The stock has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

