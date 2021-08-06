Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $7.65 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $16.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,359.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,313. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,468.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

