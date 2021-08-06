Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,902,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,716,000 after buying an additional 545,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147,318. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

