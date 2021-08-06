Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

ABT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

