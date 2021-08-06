Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $24.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

