Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason E. Schugel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 376,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

