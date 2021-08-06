Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,019. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

