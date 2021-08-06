Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.65

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.65 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 371765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.26).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £48.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

