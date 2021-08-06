Allianz’s (ALIZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALIZY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

