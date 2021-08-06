Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Given New $800.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $775.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $681.61. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $676.82. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

