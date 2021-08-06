All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $25.45 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00869822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041870 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

