Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

ALKS stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,132 shares of company stock worth $8,440,715. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

