Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%.

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALCO. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

