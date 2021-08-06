Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.90.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,688. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $226.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

