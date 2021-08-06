Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.3-717.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.09 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.790 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.15.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 217,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,857. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,581,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

