Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $95.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,255,054.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

