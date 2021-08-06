Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
