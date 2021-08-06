Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.30. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

