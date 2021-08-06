Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,384. The company has a market capitalization of $440.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

