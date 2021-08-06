AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.62. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABSSF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

