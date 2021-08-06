Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 697,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,341. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

