Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

ALRN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,781. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

