Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 948 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.52. 1,651,954 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.21.

