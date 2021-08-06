Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 185,606 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.37. 3,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

