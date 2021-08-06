Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for about 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

NYSEARCA FDRR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.