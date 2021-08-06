Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $372,000.

NYSE AGTI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

