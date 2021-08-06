AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.40.

NYSE AGCO opened at $133.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

